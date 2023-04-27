Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.32

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $54.59 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000222 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004232 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,574,896 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

