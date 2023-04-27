ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $960.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.