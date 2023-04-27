ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

ARR stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $960.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 364,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 574,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

