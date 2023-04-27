Arweave Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $260.41 million and $6.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00026498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00397848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00114977 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

