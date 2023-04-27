Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 0.6%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Aryzta Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

About Aryzta

(Get Rating)

Aryzta AG is a global food business, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of food in convenience bakery markets. Its brands include Hiestand, Otis Spunkmeyer, Cuisine de France, Mette Munk, Pré Pain, Coup de pates, La Brea Bakery, and Fornetti. It operates through the Aryzta Europe and Aryzta Rest of World geographical segments.

