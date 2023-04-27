Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS.

ABG traded up $7.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.19. 250,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after buying an additional 162,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

