ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.56 EPS.

ASGN Stock Down 4.7 %

ASGN stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 639,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,403. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

Institutional Trading of ASGN

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

