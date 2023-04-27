Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.26. 651,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.