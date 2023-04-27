Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 460 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $214.32. 555,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,811. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.40.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

