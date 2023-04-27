Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 727 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,562. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.