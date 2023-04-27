Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
NYSE:ASB opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.
In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $36,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,460,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 367,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
