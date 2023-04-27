Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:ASB opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $36,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,460,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 367,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

