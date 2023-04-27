ATB Capital Trims Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Target Price to C$8.15

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DXT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.46 million, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.38.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.60 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.452514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

