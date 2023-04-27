Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 22,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

