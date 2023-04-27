Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Austal Price Performance

AUTLF stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

