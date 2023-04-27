Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2,998.4% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 141.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $189.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

