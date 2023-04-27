Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the March 31st total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Auxly Cannabis Group stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 322,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,846. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 138.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.
