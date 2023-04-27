Avalanche Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $305.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 423,022,581 coins and its circulating supply is 326,959,861 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.