Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVY traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.46. The stock had a trading volume of 799,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

