Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 22,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

About Avidbank

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

