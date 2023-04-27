Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 95,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 279.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

