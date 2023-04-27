Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.65 and its 200-day moving average is $362.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

