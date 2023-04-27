Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,746 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,037,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Shares of BATS MLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 122,828 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

