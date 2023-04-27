Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.39% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 99,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

