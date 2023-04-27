Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 1.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 379,937 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,529 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

