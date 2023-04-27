Avory & Company LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Avory & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 6.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 564,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,084. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

