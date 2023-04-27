B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Insider Transactions at Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 237.02% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million.

In related news, Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc acquired 1,190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

