Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TBBK traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

