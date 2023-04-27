Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.57. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.29.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

