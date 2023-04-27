Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 534,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

