Barclays Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $278.07 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.