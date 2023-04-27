Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.4 %

BAX opened at $46.08 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.94.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

