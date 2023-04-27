Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.88 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). Approximately 27,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
Bay Capital Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.25.
Bay Capital Company Profile
Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
