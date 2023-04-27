Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.58

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1901878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

