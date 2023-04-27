BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

About BDO Unibank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $4.4543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 18.29%.

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.