Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Down 1.9%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. 345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Benesse Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools.

