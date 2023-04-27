Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $19.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.23. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $410.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

