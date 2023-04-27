Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRK-A opened at $491,500.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470,802.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462,890.53.



In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $2,000,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,191,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

