BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.46.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

BILL Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

