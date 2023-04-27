Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $464.10

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

