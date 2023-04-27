Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00 to $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average is $281.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

