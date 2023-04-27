BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,186. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

