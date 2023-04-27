BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.
Shares of BMRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,186. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
