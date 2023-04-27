BitDAO (BIT) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $4.79 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.