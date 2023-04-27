BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0616

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $381,557.60 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00027078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,027.57 or 1.00093592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05482442 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $341,085.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

