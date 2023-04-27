Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 126.6% in April

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,600 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,895. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.