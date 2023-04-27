BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.66

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 94,971 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
