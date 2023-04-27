BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.66

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 94,971 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 96.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 121,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 305.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 153,998 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

