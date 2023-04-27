BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $591.05

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 591.05 ($7.38) and traded as low as GBX 574.11 ($7.17). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.32), with a volume of 139,793 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.34. The company has a market cap of £590.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.42 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -380.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £30,336 ($37,886.85). 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

