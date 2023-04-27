BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $679.34

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 679.34 ($8.48) and traded as low as GBX 643 ($8.03). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 647 ($8.08), with a volume of 335,123 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 675.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.62. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,037.04%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

