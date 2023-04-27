BMO Capital Markets Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $515.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.79.
ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7 %
ServiceNow stock opened at $454.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.29 and a 200 day moving average of $419.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
