BMO Capital Markets Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $515.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.79.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $454.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.29 and a 200 day moving average of $419.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.