BMO Capital Markets Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

MAN stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $20,217,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.