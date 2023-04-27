Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.99

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.99 and traded as high as C$59.63. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.55, with a volume of 98,999 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.79.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

